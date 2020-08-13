​Bury care homes set example for Covid-19 response.

Bury has been praised as a text book example of how care homes have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic in a guide put out by the Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS).

The ‘Care Home Infection Control Tips Guide’ highlights some of the ways in which residential and nursing homes have responded to the crisis to ensure that residents are safe.

Two care homes in Bury were specifically cited in the guide – the Intermediate Care Unit at Killelea House, and Rose Court care home. Both were used as case studies, with their use of technology, policies and procedures, social bubbles and internal checks all being held up as important ways of looking after staff and residents.

Adrian Crook, assistant director of adult social care in Bury, said: “I am thrilled that the work in Bury has been noticed by ADASS and especially pleased that both our Bury Local Care Organisation-run facility, Killelea, and independent care home Rose Court have been recognised for their efforts and results over the last few months.

“It’s a testament to the hard work of our commissioning colleagues who provide guidance and support to our care homes as well as the infection control team at Bury Council, and a great example of partnership working across the public and independent sector. Everything we have learned and implemented will help keep our care homes safe and of an exceptionally high quality in the future.”

The guide is an attempt to stimulate ideas on how providers and commissioners can develop and enhance services during COVID-19 while also building future resilience into existing infection control plans.

Karen Davies, home manager at Rose Court, said: “We have faced many new challenges and looked for solutions during the pandemic. The creativity, flexibility and professionalism shown by the team has been outstanding. HC-One have provided good practice guidance which we have applied to our specific location.

“Working in partnership with the local authority, finding new ways of working, have created stronger relationships and a greater understanding skill set in the sector. Together, we have learned lessons that will shape future care home provision, partnership working and the understanding of the sector expertise.”

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our care homes have worked magnificently in the most challenging of circumstances to protect the most vulnerable people in our society. To be held up as an example of good practice shows the value of close partnership working for the benefit of our residents.”