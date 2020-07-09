Pools, gyms, team sport and outdoor gigs to return this month

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden has this afternoon announced a whole load of new measures in response to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Outdoor pools and performances can resume from this Saturday with social distancing in place, he confirmed.

Beauticians, nail salons and tattooists can also reopen from Monday, he added.

Indoor gyms, sports facilities and pools will be able to reopen from 25 July.

Guidance will be published for team sports to return from Saturday.

Recreational Cricket can also resume in England from Saturday.

Supporters will be allowed to attend community fixtures in small numbers if in groups of two households only, or no larger than six people from different households, and adhere to social distancing measures.

Other recreational team sports can restart from the weekend. But each sport’s governing body must submit action plan and guidance, demonstrating mitigations, plans, and any adaptations required, before they can be approved to restart by the Government.

Mr Dowden said: “The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool.

Our comprehensive guidance will ensure gyms, pools and leisure centres have the support they need to reopen safely for their customers and staff.

Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”

The guidance can be read in full here