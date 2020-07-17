“Normality by November”, Prime Ministers Pledge to the Public.

This morning, the Prime Minister held a press conference, with Baroness Dido Harding announcing the next steps that will be taken in dealing with the current global situation.

He stated that the average daily death rate is continuing to fall. The R number remains at 0.7-0.9.

He thanks the NHS and social care staff working on the front line. In addition to this the British people, who have taken the advice in hand. The PM emphasised his desire to get back to life as close to normal, in a way that is safe and will protect the NHS.

In response to the pandemic, the national lockdown has saved thousands of lives. However, now the intelligence on the spread of the virus is advanced. Local action is now able to be taken, for example in Leicester, which is due to begin its phase-out of lockdown next week.

Today a framework is being published to look at how we can act on other local outbreaks. It has been decided that this will be given to local councils, and they can take effective action as they see relevant. Ministers will now be able to close places and cancel events, giving them more power in controlling local outbreaks.

He added that there is “no point in shutting down a city in one part of the country to contain a local outbreak in the other.” It is easier and more logical to contain the virus locally.

There are more testing sites around the UK, including 200 mobile units. Anyone in the UK with symptoms can be tested and is encouraged to do so. Also, people at risk that aren’t showing symptoms are being contacted to take tests.

3.5 million antigen tests a week are aimed to be taken by the end of October. He added that the virus will be expected to take hold in the winter. As such it is essential that the NHS is ready for winter. There are now 30,000 ventilators to help deal with this.

They are launching the biggest ever flu vaccination programme in NHS England. Also announcing an extra 3 billion pounds of funding for NHS in England, with the rest of UK also receiving extra funding.

He then moved on stating that the government is aiming to lift measures that have been in place since March, however, they will not proceed if this may encourage a second peak.

From today anyone may use public transport.

From the 25th July, gyms pools and sports facilities are allowed to open.

From the 1st august, ‘working from home’ may be assessed, asking employers to decide how they see fit to do so. Employees must be consulted with upon this decision, but only return if it is safe to do so.

Lesuire services such as bowling alleys, casinos and skating rings will be able to reopen. Beauticians can also resume close contact procedures.

Wedding receptions of up to 30 people and indoor events will also be able to take place, but nightclubs will remain closed.

From September, Schools and colleges will be able to fully reopen.

From October, the government aim to have audiences in outdoor stadiums this being subject to a pilot scheme taking place next month.

However, throughout this period, the government will work towards more close contact between friends and family.

An aim of normality in November has been introduced, just in time for Christmas.

The shielding programme will also be paused at the end of this month.

The Prime Minister then added the fears of the public, are the plans too optimistic, and the risks too great? He aimed to reassure the public as they will not hesitate to put on the breaks of this operation as the plan is conditional.

“If we continue to work together, we can go forward, hoping for the best, and planning for the worst.”