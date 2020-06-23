No Bury Running Festival in 2020

Bury Running Festival has been postponed this year. Due to be held in September, the race has been put back till 2020 it has been revealed today.

In an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the event which was supposed to host the Bury 10k, Bury Fun Run and Bury 10 mile will be held off until 2021.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Runners from our borough and beyond will be disappointed at this news, but during these challenging times we have no choice but to put off our plans.

“That said, we urge everyone not to despair; the enhanced event will make it onto our streets in just over a year’s time on Sunday 19 September 2021.”

In the meantime, the many people that have taken to walking and jogging more during lockdown are encouraged to keep up their endeavours and make the 2021 Bury Running Festival their goal. And, from now until the day of the festival, everyone can support each other by sharing on social media their challenges and running achievements – don’t forget to tag your post with #BuryRunningFestival.

Anyone just starting out or in need of extra support should follow @BuryLiveWell Couch to 5k tips and videos, as well as other hints on living well and achieving healthy lifestyle goals.

Run for All will be writing individually to all 2020 current entrants who will have their place transferred to the new date.

