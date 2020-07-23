Where and when do I wear a face mask or face covering?

2020 has become the year of the face mask and from tomorrow (Friday 24th July) the UK will embrace the coverings like never before. Masks will play a role in our society protecting us from coronavirus until there is a ready made vaccine for the mass population.

Face coverings will be mandatory in additional enclosed public spaces from Friday 24 July – including shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and transport hubs

New measure an important step in lifting lockdown, as the public are encouraged to play their part

Venues such as restaurants, pubs and gyms will be exempt from the measures.

Under the new regulations laid today, members of the public will need to wear face coverings – for example, a fabric covering, scarf or bandana – that covers the nose and mouth in additional enclosed public spaces, as well as frequent hand washing and careful social distancing.

It will be compulsory to wear a face covering when buying food and drink to take away from cafes and shops. If you are in a premises where you are able to sit down and consume food or drink that you have bought, then you can remove your face covering in order to eat and drink on-site.

There is evidence to suggest that, when used correctly, face coverings may reduce the likelihood of someone with the infection passing it on to others, particularly if they are asymptomatic.

The government is telling the public to play their part and wear face coverings in order to help fight the spread of the virus, enabling further easing of national restrictions. The responsibility for wearing a face covering sits with individuals. Businesses are encouraged to take reasonable steps to encourage customers to follow the law, including through signs and providing other information in store.

Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer. Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance. I also want to thank the British public for all the sacrifices they are making to help keep this country safe.

As well as shops and supermarkets, face coverings must be worn in banks, building societies and post offices.

Wearing a face covering will not be made mandatory in other venues that have measures in place to protect staff and the public from COVID-19. These include:

eat-in restaurants and pubs

hairdressers and other treatment salons

gyms and leisure centres

cinemas, concert halls and theatres

For transport hubs in England, the requirements mean face coverings must be worn in indoor train stations and terminals, airports, maritime ports, and indoor bus and coach stations or terminals.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by the regulations – and is not exempt under one of the categories set out in the regulations – could face a fine by the police of up to £100, as is currently the case on public transport. The police have been very clear throughout the pandemic that they will “engage, explain, encourage and finally enforce as a last resort”.

People wearing face coverings are still strongly advised to:

wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before putting one on or taking it off

avoid taking it off and putting it back on again a lot in quick succession

store it in a plastic bag in between washes or wearing

avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth while wearing one

Background information

The latest guidance will be published on GOV.UK soon.

The regulations, made under the Public Health (Control of Diseases) Act 1984, will include powers for the police to enforce the requirement to wear a face covering.

You will be expected to wear a face covering before entering any shop or supermarket and must keep this on until you leave. If a shop or supermarket has a café or seating area for you to eat and drink, then you can remove your face covering in this area only. You must put a face covering back on once you leave your seating area.

Those with the following circumstances are also exempt from wearing a face covering, regardless of the venue:

children under the age of 11

those with disabilities or the following health conditions: breathing difficulties and other respiratory conditions conditions affecting their dexterity, meaning they are not able to put on a face covering mental health conditions such as anxiety or panic disorders other non-visible disabilities such as autism cognitive impairments, including dementia, who may not understand or remember the need to wear a face covering visual impairments, with a restricted field of vision, particularly if any residual vision is at the lower edge of the normal field of view impairments which would make it difficult to put on or take off a face covering safely, accurately, consistently or without pain



This list of exemptions is not exhaustive and extends to anyone with justifiable reason for not wearing one on the grounds of health or disability.

You do not need to wear a face covering if you have a legitimate reason not to. This includes (but is not limited to):

young children under the age of 11 (Public Health England do not recommended face coverings for children under the age of 3 for health and safety reasons)

not being able to put on, wear or remove a face covering because of a physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability

if putting on, wearing or removing a face covering will cause you severe distress

if you are travelling with or providing assistance to someone who relies on lip reading to communicate

to avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to yourself or others

to avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm, and you do not have a face covering with you

to eat or drink if reasonably necessary

in order to take medication

if a police officer or other official requests you remove your face covering

There are also scenarios when you are permitted to remove a face covering when asked:

if asked to do so in a bank, building society, or post office for identification

if asked to do so by shop staff for identification, the purpose of assessing health recommendations, such as a pharmacist, or for identification purposes including when buying age-restricted products such as alcohol

if speaking with people who rely on lip reading, facial expressions and clear sound. Some may ask you, either verbally or in writing, to remove a covering to help with communication

It is not compulsory for shop or supermarket staff to wear face coverings although we strongly recommend that employers consider their use where appropriate and where other mitigations are not in place. Employees should continue to follow COVID-19 secure guidelines to reduce the proximity and duration of contact between employees. Businesses are already subject to legal obligations to protect their staff under existing employment law. This means taking appropriate steps to provide a safe working environment, which may include face coverings where appropriate, alongside other mitigation such as perspex screens to separate workers from customers.

Further regulations will come into force on Saturday 25 July, to open more businesses and venues to the public. This will include swimming pools and water parks, indoor fitness and dance studios, gyms and sport courts.