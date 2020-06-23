When 2 becomes 1- Boris Johnson announces reduction in social distancing measures

In a groundbreaking speech to the nation, the long awaited removal of the 2m rule has been confirmed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, something that will come into force on the 4th next month.

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will swing back open a week on saturday with reduced social distancing as the prime minister confirmed the nation was coming out of hibernation.

However the PM was honest in his assesment of social distancing measures and the closer people get to each other the more vigilant we as a society will need to be. However, Johnson confirmed that England at least is slowly getting back to normal.

The new guidlines confirmed are:

From 4 July pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open both indoors and outdoors if they put in safety guidelines including table service online. Other businesses allowed to reopen will be: Hotels, bed and breakfasts, campsites and caravan parks

Hair salons and barbers but with visors worn

Playgrounds, museums, galleries, theme parks, outdoor gyms and arcades, libraries, social clubs and community centres However nightclubs, spas, indoor soft play areas, bowling alleys, water parks, indoor gyms, nail bars, swimming pools and water parks will not be able to reopen at this stage.

Social bubbles can also be increased starting a week on Saturday.

The Conservative leader says from 4 July people will also be allowed to meet with one other household at a time indoors, subject to social distancing. Meet-ups do not always have to be with the same household – but that only one household can meet one other at any time.

These measures are not the same as the household bubble where distancing is not required, meaning family members who live apart can still not hug.

“We cannot lift all the restrictions at once and the fewer social contacts you have the safer you will be” said the prime minister.

The news of the two metre rule changes can only bring much needed relief for the hospitality industry. Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord told fellow GM hospitality chiefs that up to 70% of the hospitality sector will go under unless social distancing measures change.

With Britain heading for an economic disaster, these measures should bring a welcome economic boost.

This is a huge step forward – it's great news. It's been an awful few months, but I really hope that these new freedoms will lift people's spirits. After three months of lockdown, I think we're all allowed some good news. — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) June 23, 2020

Update from the Prime Minister 2️⃣➡️1️⃣ Social distancing reduced from 2m to 1m

👥👥 Meetings of 2 households

🍲🍻 Restaurants & pubs to reopen

✂️ Hairdressers to reopen

🛌 🏕Hotels and campsites to reopen

☀️⚽️Outdoor leisure activities to resume

⛪️🕌🕍Places of worship to reopen — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) June 23, 2020

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford summerised the PM’s speech whilst Karol Sikora symbolised the mood of the nation.