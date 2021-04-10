Prince Philip’s funeral to take place next Saturday with televised service shown to millions

The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next Saturday.

The Duke passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle yesterday.

All public elements of the funeral have been removed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the service will be televised but take place entirely in the grounds of the castle.

A national minute’s silence will take place at 3 pm, to mark the start of the funeral.

A maximum of 30 people can attend a funeral at the moment due to the current restrictions in place.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her doctor not to travel to the UK for the funeral, but the Duke of Sussex will attend.

A full list of attendees has not been announced at this stage.