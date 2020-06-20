NATIONAL: THREE DEAD AND THREE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN READING PARK ATTACK

*THIS HAS NOW BEEN DECLARED A TERRORIST INCIDENT* Read the latest here

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation after three people were killed in Reading.

Officers were called to Forbury Gardens at about 7pm yesterday (20/6) following reports that a number of people had been stabbed.

Officers attended along with the ambulance service and a number of people were injured and taken to hospital.

Tragically, three of these people died, and another three sustained serious injuries.

A 25-year-old man from Reading was detained at the scene and has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, Head of Crime, said: “The Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit has launched a murder investigation following this incident.

“We have made one arrest and at this stage we are not looking for any other people in connection with this incident. There is no intelligence to suggest that there is any further danger to the public, however we urge people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious by calling police.

“This is not currently being treated as a terrorism incident, however officers are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the incident and are being supported by colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

“There have been some reports that this incident was linked to the Black Lives Matter protest which took place in Reading earlier this afternoon. I can confirm that this incident is not connected. It occurred around three hours after the protest had concluded.

“We are also aware that the incident was captured on mobile phones and would like to hear from anyone who has video footage. Out of respect for those deceased and injured, along with their loved ones, please do not circulate this footage on social media – this will be incredibly distressing.

“Police cordons continue to be in place and are likely to be for some time as we work to establish the circumstances of what has happened. You will also see an increased police presence in the area as we continue to make enquires.

“I would urge the public to avoid the area at this time and thank the community for their patience. We will let you know as soon as the area is back open.

“The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police are with those who have been affected by this tragic incident and I understand the concern that this will have caused amongst the community. Please be assured that safety of the public is our primary concern and we will do all that we can to investigate this incident robustly and bring those responsible to justice.”

“Anyone with information on what happened in Forbury Gardens should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 1159 20/6.”

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “Multiple ambulance resources were sent to the scene including, five ambulance crews, one specialist practitioner, three ambulance officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team

“The helicopter and critical care unit from Thames Valley Air Ambulance and the critical care unit from Hampshire & Isle of Wight two ambulance doctors and our colleagues from London Ambulance Service. We were assessing and treating a number of casualties.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she added.

Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) June 20, 2020

It is understood Ms Patel is being kept updated on the situation.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has also tweeted saying his ‘thoughts are with those affected’

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2020

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Marr earlier, the death of three people in a stabbing attack in Reading was a “terrible crime, whatever the motivation”.

He said it is not being treated as a terror incident but added: “We are closely monitoring the situation.”

One eyewitness, who said he was around 10 metres from the scene, said the attack looked “completely random”.

Lawrence Wort, 20, a personal trainer from Chippenham, told PA: “So the park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.

“He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running.

“When he realised that he couldn’t catch us, he tried to stab another group sat down, he got one person in the back of the neck and then when he realised everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park.”

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told PA she saw the emergency air ambulance vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow on Saturday evening as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.