Greater Manchester honours Armed Forces with flag display

National Armed Forces Day was marked with flags raised across the boroughs to honour our front line soldiers.

Locations included Rochdale Town Hall, Middleton Memorial Gardens, Heywood War Memorial and Littleborough War Memorial.

Armed Forces Day brings together local servicemen from the borough to show together support for troops of past and present.

Councillor Janet Emsley, the council’s cabinet member for the Armed Forces, said: “It was important to mark this key date in the Armed Forces’ calendar, with flags flying proudly across the borough. This year’s theme was ‘salute our forces’ to pay tribute to the British Armed Forces’ community, for their hard work, dedication and efforts to keep us safe in the UK and across the globe. We are very proud of our work to support the Armed Forces. Our support networks have remained in place through the lockdown and will continue over the coming weeks and months. Lest We Forget.”

Peter Clegg, a member of the Rochdale branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “It was fantastic that the council honoured this important day for Armed Forces personnel past and present. Although we couldn’t do formal ceremonies, it was lovely that the day was honoured in this special way. The council is a fantastic supporter of our Armed Forces community and, by working together, we ensure serving members past and present are never forgotten. I know how much the work is appreciated by people and long may it continue.”

The council signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant, aimed at encouraging communities to support services that promote and encourage activities that help integrate armed forces personnel back into civilian life, in 2012.

Current or ex Armed Forces personnel can get more information by visiting www.rochdale.gov.uk/armedforces