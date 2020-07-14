Face Masks will be made compulsory from July 24 in shops and supermarkets

From next week (Friday 24th July) face coverings will be made mandatory for all shops in England following the enforcement of masks on public transport from over a month ago.

If the public fail to comply with the rules, fines of up to £100 will be made.

As weeks have passed more and more people have been seen to be wearing masks in enclosed spaces following government advice. However Westminster have decided coverings should be now be enforced, following the act of countries including Scotland, Spain and France.

Wearing scarfs or textile items will also be accepted in situations of medical exemptions. Retail workers will be exempt from wearing masks.

With the UK not wanting to take any chances of a second wave this winter, masks are seen to significantly reduce the chances of the virus spreading or re-surging.

Many shops are already making workers wear masks and hairdressers are wearing visors, as have footballers and cricketers. However this latest Government approach for the public will see a new change to our British culture.