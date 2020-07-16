Aerospace businesses to be offered grants as next round of business funding takes off

Local businesses which support the aerospace industry and the production of cars and commercial vehicles are to be offered vital financial support, as the council gets ready to distribute more government grants.

Around £1.75m has already been distributed to 214 businesses in multi occupancy units, B&Bs and social enterprises and cooperative businesses, alongside companies which solely

supply the hospitality sector.

The funding is in addition to the more than £42.2m of government funding which the council has paid out to around 3,800 businesses across the borough, in accordance with government criteria.

This additional funding was announced by government after councils like Rochdale lobbied government for extra help for businesses which were not eligible for support from the first packages which were announced by government soon after the pandemic hit.

Businesses which would like to apply for the grant will need to meet the following criteria:

• They must contribute to the design, production and supply of parts for aircraft – fixed wing and helicopters – or the production of cars and commercial vehicles

• They must not be able to access or have already received the small business rates grant (£10,000), the retail, hospitality and leisure Grant, or have already received a top up grant or discretionary grant

• They must be able to show a significant drop in income since March 2020 as a result of coronavirus

• The business must have been trading on 11 March 2020 and have fewer than 50 employees

Grants are not available for people who work from home and applications will not be accepted from businesses which are in administration, insolvent or have received a striking-off notice.

Businesses involved in the retail motor industry, such as body repair shops, tyre services and MOT stations are not eligible.

The council has also given grants to local independent hospitality and leisure businesses

which were not eligible for other government grants because their rateable value was too high.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for regeneration, business, skills and employment at Rochdale Borough Council, said: “This grant money has been vital in supporting the most affected businesses and livelihoods across the borough and we’re pleased to be able to open up this support to even more businesses. The wealth of knowledge across the council and RDA about our local economy and the industries we most rely on has proved invaluable in helping us target this money where it will have the biggest long-term impact.

“We’re also pleased to have given a vital lifeline to some of our fantastic independent hospitality businesses which missed out on earlier packages but contribute hugely to the vibrancy of our high street and help, attract visitors to the borough. Without this support, many of them would have been unable to reopen when lockdown eased and a vital part of our visitor offer would have been lost.”

Eligible businesses can apply at rochdale.gov.uk/coronavirus

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 31 July.