A sixth day of no new coronavirus deaths in Scotland

No people in Scotland have died overnight from coronavirus as the total hospital death toll stayed at 2,472.

The figures revealed the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has risen by 14 to 18,170

The number of people being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in hospital’s across Scotland stands at 867 with 15 patients in intensive care.

The latest figures come after Nicola Sturgeon called on the country to learn the latest lockdown rules as they enter phase two of easing restrictions.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon admitted the latest regulations may appear complex to some, but added it was a collective responsibility to understand them.

A new public information campaign called FACTS has been launched by the authorities in Scotland, with each letter a reminder of the key measures Scots must comply with, has been unveiled to assist the public.

F: Face coverings must be worn in crowded places such as shops, and always when using public transport

A: Avoid crowded places wherever possible

C: Clean your hands and hard surfaces in your house regularly

T: Two-metre social distancing is required whenever you are outside meeting others or in shops

S: Self-isolate at home if you develop the symptoms of Covid-19.

While in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to make a major announcement tomorrow on reopening pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers from July 4.

The Prime Minister will discuss the next steps with senior ministers and government scientists in meetings throughout today before outlining the plan for the hospitality sector in Parliament tomorrow, in what is being billed as Independence Day for much of the UK’s economy.

On Sunday, the PM said the progress made in the fight against coronavirus during three months of lockdown means ‘it will be possible to open up more’. ‘The disease is increasingly under control and I just want people to reflect on that important fact,’ he added in a Downing Street interview.

Guidance will be published for each sector on how businesses can reduce the spread of Covid-19 when they reopen – we’ll also bring you local reaction to this guidance.