​Are your details accurate? Residents urged to check they are registered to vote

Residents in Bury will start to receive their annual voting canvass this week – and they may notice it is different from previous years.

In the majority of cases, households will not need to respond if all the information is correct and complete – the letter will clearly state if this is the case.

This change has been made to make the canvass easier and simpler for people whose circumstances have not changed.

Otherwise someone in the household will have to confirm elector details. It may also be necessary for the council to ask households for more information before including everyone on the register.

If residents have to make any change, they can do this easily online or by phone, by following the instructions in the letter. People can also complete the paper form sent to them and return it to the council in the post.

With elections planned for Bury Council and for the Mayor of Greater Manchester in 2021, it is important for residents to register for their opportunity to vote.

Letters are being sent to around 90,000 properties in Bury, where around 140,000 voters are currently registered.

Geoff Little, Bury’s Electoral Registration Officer and Chief Executive, said: “Please keep an eye out for the letter that will be delivered to every residential property in Bury over the next few weeks and read it carefully.

“We carry out the annual canvass by law and it is an important part of making sure that as many people as possible have the right to vote.

“It is simpler this year for people whose circumstances have not changed.

“However, the register is often not accurate for people who have lived in a property for less than year.

“If your circumstances have changed or if the information on the register is not accurate you may be denying yourself or other people living in your household the opportunity to vote.

“Please check the letter carefully and follow the guidance on it.”

To register, please visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. Anyone who lives in your household, as long as they are over 18 years of age and would be eligible to vote, can update the register for a household.

Further information about the electoral register and how to vote is available from the Electoral Commission [https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter]