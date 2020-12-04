Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

It’s reported by the Liverpool Echo that the 62-year-old has been arrested along with four others arrested for similar offences.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “Five people have been arrested by detectives today (Friday, 4 December) in connection with offences of bribery and witness intimidation as part of an investigation into building and development contracts in Liverpool.

The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

A 62-year-old man, from Old Swan has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 33-year-old man, from West Derby, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 46-year-old man, from Ainsdale, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit bribery and witness intimidation.

A 25-year-old man, from, Ormskirk, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

A 72-year-old man, from Aigburth, has been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation.

Those arrested have been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be questioned by detectives.”

The Press Association news wire reports that he has been suspended from the party following his arrest.

While A Liverpool City Council spokesperson has said: “Liverpool City Council is co-operating with Merseyside Police in relation to its ongoing investigation. We do not comment on matters relating to individuals.”

