Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following ‘police incident’ at Heaton Park tram stop

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a ‘police incident’ at Heaton Park tram stop on Monday evening.

A large emergency service presence was spotted at in the area following the incident.

Whittaker Lane in Prestwich was closed between Ogden Street and Bury Old Road for around an hour.

Metrolink were also affected with services suspended between Whitefield & Crumpsall on the Bury line.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We responded to an incident at Heaton Park Metrolink Station following a call at 20.25.

We committed multiple resources to the scene and have taken a patient to hospital suffering multiple serious injuries.”