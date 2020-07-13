Man City European ban OVERTURNED in Financial Fair Play row with UEFA

Manchester City will be allowed to play in the next two additions of the UEFA Champions League as their two year European ban was overturned.

The Court of Arbitration (CAS) announced the four time Premier League Champions were cleared of ‘disguising equity funds’.

The announcement was made this morning in what will now be seen as a groundbreaking moment for UEFA and the future of FFP.

While the ban has been lifted and Pep Guardiola’s side have avoided huge worldwide shame, the club will still pay a 10m euro fine, with 9 millon of it being paid in the next 30 days.

City statement said: Whilst Manchester City and its legal advisors are yet to review the full ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the club welcomes the implications of today’s ruling as a validation of the Club’s position and the body of evidence that it was able to present. The club wishes to thank the panel members for their diligence and the due process that they administered.

UEFA statement read: UEFA takes note of the decision taken by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reduce the sanction imposed on Manchester City FC by UEFA’s independent Club Financial Body for alleged breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and FFP Regulations.

UEFA notes that the CAS panel found that there was insufficent conclusive evidence to uphold all of the CFCB’s conclusions in this specific case and that many of the alleged breaches were time-barred due to the 5 year time period foreseen in the UEFA regulations.

City will now look to win their first champions League next month starting with their last 16 tie against Real Madrid. The remaining knockout matches will all be played in Lisbon, Portugal.