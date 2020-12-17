LIVE: Health secretary Matt Hancock confirms Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3.

Greater Manchester is to remain in Tier 3 over the festive period.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news in the Commons a short time ago.

The following restrictions will remain in place:

No household mixing indoors or outside in hospitality venues or private gardens

Rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks

Pubs and restaurants will close expect for delivery and takeaway

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Elite sports clubs will not be allowed to have spectators

Personal care including hairdressing is allowed.

Non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules.

Today’s announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to have a ‘smaller safer Christmas’

And the Chief Medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty’s message for a safe Christmas was to “Keep it Small, Keep it short, Keep it local”

Follow our live blog below for updates of the announcement: