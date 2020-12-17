BURY AND ROCHDALE
LIVE: Health secretary Matt Hancock confirms Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3.

December 17, 2020
Greater Manchester is to remain in Tier 3 over the festive period.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news in the Commons a short time ago.

The following restrictions will remain in place:

  • No household mixing indoors or outside in hospitality venues or private gardens
  • Rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks
  • Pubs and restaurants will close expect for delivery and takeaway
  • Indoor entertainment venues must close
  • Elite sports clubs will not be allowed to have spectators
  • Personal care including hairdressing is allowed.
  • Non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules.

Today’s announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to have a ‘smaller safer Christmas’

And the Chief Medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty’s message for a safe Christmas was to “Keep it Small, Keep it short, Keep it local”

Follow our live blog below for updates of the announcement:

Adam Clark
