LIVE: Health secretary Matt Hancock confirms Greater Manchester will remain in Tier 3.

Greater Manchester is to remain in Tier 3 over the festive period.
Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the news in the Commons a short time ago.
The following restrictions will remain in place:
- No household mixing indoors or outside in hospitality venues or private gardens
- Rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces like parks
- Pubs and restaurants will close expect for delivery and takeaway
- Indoor entertainment venues must close
- Elite sports clubs will not be allowed to have spectators
- Personal care including hairdressing is allowed.
- Non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules.
Today’s announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to have a ‘smaller safer Christmas’
And the Chief Medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty’s message for a safe Christmas was to “Keep it Small, Keep it short, Keep it local”
