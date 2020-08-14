Car crash causes hospitalisation on Talbot Grove, streets away from the tragic shooting of Cole Kershaw

At 11pm on Thursday evening (13th august), the police were called to an incident at Talbot grove, Bury, just streets away from the scene of a tragic shooting just a day before.

A spokesperson for north west ambulance confirmed that three people were involved in the collision, with one being hospitalised.

A spokesperson commented “We attended with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle and we took one patient to hospital, but there were three people involved altogether.

“We were at the scene for around half an hour.”

Police have been near the scene at a back alley, cordoning this off as it connects both the site of the crash and the shooting. It is currently unknown which incident this refers to, the recent crash or the shooting of Cole Kershaw.

Cole, who was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday evening, was killed as three shots were fired at him from a Silver- Grey BMW. The gunman is still unknown.