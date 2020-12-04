Bury New Road re-opens after serious two-vehicle collision closed road.

A56 Bury New Road in Prestwich, has reopened following a two-vehicle collision.

One lane remains closed on Valley Park Road, but TFGM say it “shouldn’t cause significant delays”

Fire service personnel had to free one casualty from one of the vehicles, at this stage their condition is unknown.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) spokesperson said: “At 16.24 on 4th December 2020, four fire engines from Whitefield, Broughton and Ashton-under-Lyne attended an incident on Bury New Road, Prestwich. The road traffic collision involved two vehicles. Firefighters used cutting equipment, stabfast and lighting to extricate one casualty from the vehicle. Crews were detained approximately ninety minutes”

In a statement, GMP said: “At around 4.20pm on Friday 4 December 2020, police were called to a report of a collision on Valley Park Road, Prestwich. Emergency Services are in attendance.”

Reports suggested vehicle had overturned close to the junction, near to Tesco.

Traffic was also congested on surrounding roads – Fairfax Rd, Poppythorn Lane, Heys Rd, Nursery Rd & Bury Old Rd.

Local bus services were also affected – but they have now returned to their normal route.

(Image Credit: Love Whitefield/Twitter)