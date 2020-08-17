BREAKING: U-turn after exam results chaos

A-level and GCSE results in England will now be based on teachers’ assessments of their students, unless the grades produced by the controversial algorithm are higher, regulator Ofqual has announced.

Statement from Roger Taylor, Chair of Ofqual said: “We understand this has been a distressing time for students, who were awarded exam results last week for exams they never took. The pandemic has created circumstances no one could have ever imagined or wished for. We want to now take steps to remove as much stress and uncertainty for young people as possible – and to free up heads and teachers to work towards the important task of getting all schools open in two weeks.

After reflection, we have decided that the best way to do this is to award grades on the basis of what teachers submitted. The switch to centre assessment grades will apply to both AS and A levels and to the GCSE results which students will receive later this week.

There was no easy solution to the problem of awarding exam results when no exams have taken place. Ofqual was asked by the Secretary of State to develop a system for awarding calculated grades, which maintained standards and ensured that grades were awarded broadly in line with previous years. Our goal has always been to protect the trust that the public rightly has in educational qualifications.

But we recognise that while the approach we adopted attempted to achieve these goals we also appreciate that it has also caused real anguish and damaged public confidence. Expecting schools to submit appeals where grades were incorrect placed a burden on teachers when they need to be preparing for the new term and has created uncertainty and anxiety for students. For all of that, we are extremely sorry.

We have therefore decided that students be awarded their centre assessment for this summer – that is, the grade their school or college estimated was the grade they would most likely have achieved in their exam – or the moderated grade, whichever is higher.

The path forward we now plan to implement will provide urgent clarity. We are already working with the Department for Education, universities and everyone else affected by this issue.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham took to social media with his reaction:

Congratulations to all the young people who made their voice heard and can now celebrate getting the results they deserve. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) August 17, 2020

Deputy Leader of Bury Council, Cllr Tamoor Tariq said: “I am delighted the Government has finally seen sense and announced that students will receive the grades predicted by their teachers.

“It was sheer injustice the way that last week’s results were calculated, one which rightly caused a great deal of outrage and anguish for thousands of students and their families across Bury.

“Their futures depend on an accurate and realistic assessment of their abilities, which the current system singularly failed to do. It was obviously flawed and discriminated against students from sixth-form colleges, such as Holy Cross and Bury college here.

“I congratulate all our students for their outstanding work and also thank their parents and carers who have supported them during these unprecedented times of lockdown and disruption to their education.

“The UK Government should have acted earlier, like the Government in Scotland did – apologised and changed the system to make it fair. We will always fight against unfairness of this kind, and I am glad they have finally seen the light and done the right thing.

“Our young people have now had justice, and I wish them the very best in their choice of career, work, or further study.”

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said on his Facebook page: ” Extremely pleased to see the Government’s announcement that A-Level and GCSE students will have their teachers assessed grades used.

This is of great relief to the many parents and students I have spoken to since Thursday.

If you are still encountering a problem please continue to contact me via email and I will phone you to discuss how I can be of help.”

