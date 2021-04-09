BREAKING: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

Buckingham Palace has announced His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Further announcements will made in due course.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Duke was married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than 70 years and became the longest-serving consort in British history.

Into his 90s he carried out a busy schedule of public engagements, reflecting his own strong charitable involvment.

He travelled around the country to support the Queen, both on royal visits and state occasions.

For a man of his age he enjoyed relatively good health.

The Duke was taken to hospital over Christmas in 2011 for treatment for a blocked artery.

In 2012 he was admitted to hospital during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee with a bladder infection, and in 2013 had an exploratory operation on his abdomen.

In May 2017, after carrying out over 20,000 solo public engagements, the then 96-year-old retired from his own schedule of royal duties, occasionally supporting the Queen for large events.

No official details have been released yet about the Duke’s funeral, but it is understood he will be given a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funeral, in line with his wishes. It is not yet known what effect the Coronavirus pandemic will have the proceedings.

The Queen will sign off the final plans in the coming days.

In 1947, HRH took on the surname of Mountbatten and became a naturalised British subject ahead of his marriage to Princess Elizabeth.

Their wedding was the first great state occasion after the end of the Second World War.

His commitment to the Queen was unfaltering. He left his career in the Navy in order to support her in her role as monarch.

The Queen has described Prince Philip as her “constant strength and stay”.

Together they had four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – and he was a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather to many.

Since the 40s Prince Philip was a huge figure in the life of the UK and leaves behind his own considerable legacy.

