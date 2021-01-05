BREAKING: One man taken to hospital following four-car collision in Rochdale – live updates

One man has been taken to hospital following a four-car collision in Rochdale
The 70-year-old sustained a head injury.
Another three people were treated at the scene.
The road was closed between Martlet Avenue and Norford Way and re-opened shortly after 3.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday).
North West Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 13:20 reports of an RTC.
We’ve taken a man in his 70s to hospital with a head injury”
They also said they treated a further three “walking wounded” at the scene.
In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 1.15pm this afternoon (Tuesday 5 January 2021) to a report of a collision involving four vehicles on Norden Road, Rochdale.
Emergency services are in attendance.”
More to follow – live updates below:
