BREAKING NEWS: England to enter second national lockdown until December

Boris Johnson has this evening announced that England will be placed back into a national lockdown from Thursday.

In a Downing Street press conference, the PM said that stringent action across the country was ‘vital’ in combating the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown will see all non-essential services, shops and businesses close, which will include all pubs and restaurants, while essential shops and educational settings will remain open.

Johnson said people must ‘stay at home as much as possible’.

It will come into effect this Thursday, November 5, and will lasti a month until December 2, but is subject to Parliamentary approval and a vote in the House of Commons next Wednesday.

The government will look to put regions back under a tier system, dependent on the rates of the coronavirus in specific areas following December 2.

Speaking about travel, he said it should be kept to a minimum and only for essential journeys. Overnight stays will be banned except for work.

You can only leave your home for education purposes, work – and only if you are unable to do so from home – exercise outdoors, for medical reasons and appointments, to shop for food and essentials or to provide care.

Two people from two households are permitted to meet in a public space, but not indoors or in a private garden.

Gyms and hair salons will be closed along with other ‘non-essential’ shops, although elite and proffesional sport will be allowed to continue.

Takeaways and deliveries are permitted to continue.