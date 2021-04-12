BREAKING: Motorcyclist in a critical condition after colliding with a house in Rochdale

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a critical condition following a collision into a house.

Police say nobody else is believed to be injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3.03pm this afternoon (Monday 12 April) police were called to a report that a motorbike had collided into a house on Smithy Bridge Road, Littleborough.

The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and is in a critical condition. No one else is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Road closures have been put in place at Halifax Road junction with Smithy Bridge Road and the Bridge North Drive Junction of Smithy Bridge Road.

A diversion is in place but the public are advised to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service confirmed they deployed multiple resources to the scene of the incident after they were called to reports of an RTC motorcyclist colliding with a wall.

They added, one male patient in his 30s was taken to hospital suffering major trauma.

Smithy Bridge Road is closed between Halifax Road and Milnrow Road.

TFGM are asking the public to find an alternative route as delays are expected in the area.

⛔ Smithy Bridge Road, Littleborough is closed between Halifax Road and Milnrow Road 🚨 This is due to a road traffic collision. ⚠️ Please find an alternative route, delays expected in the area. 📱 #TfGMTraffic for further updates pic.twitter.com/Vo0Pxtypia — Transport for Greater Manchester 🚲🚶🏾‍♀️ (@OfficialTfGM) April 12, 2021

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.

