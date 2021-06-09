BREAKING: Metrolink lines suffering suspension following underground fire near to Victoria station – live updates

Two people have been taken to hospital following an underground fire on Balloon Street in Manchester City Centre.

Metrolink services have been heavily affected due to the fire.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “GMP are aware of an incident on the Metrolink system in Manchester city centre and are assisting GMFRS.

NWAS are also at the scene following an electrical issue on Balloon Street caused by an underground fire and two people have suffered minor injuries.”

An ambulance service spokesperson added “we have taken two patients to the hospital with minor injuries.”

(Lead Image credit: @Dan_Does2020/Twitter)