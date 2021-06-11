BREAKING: Man hospitalised following building fire in Rochdale – live updates

A man has been hospitalised following a building fire in Rochdale.

Emergency services were called to a commercial property on Milkstone Road at around 8.30am this morning.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they’ve taken a man to hospital by road ambulance.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call from the fire service to attend a commercial building fire on Milkstone Road, Rochdale, at 08:45 this morning.

An ambulance, air ambulance and an operational commander all attended the scene

We have taken a man to hospital by road.”

A spokesperson for GMFRS added: “At approximately 8.30am on Friday, 11th June, three fire engines from Rochdale and Heywood fire stations were called to reports of a fire on Milkstone Road, in Rochdale.

The fire involves the kitchen of a commercial premises and was well alight when fire crews arrived to the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four hose reels to extinguish the fire and remain at the scene at this time.”

Eyewitnesses have spotted an air ambulance landing nearby to the scene.

Minor traffic delays are being reported in the area.

More to follow in our live blog below…

(Lead Image Credit: Google)