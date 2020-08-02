BREAKING: ‘Major incident’ declared in Manchester after cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

A ‘major incident’ has been declared by Manchester City Council as Coronavirus cases continue to rise across Greater Manchester.

Sir Richard Leese, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “People should not be alarmed that a major incident has been declared.

“This is standard practice for complex situations which require a co-ordinated multi-agency response.

“Although the Council and partner organisations have been working closely to tackle the impacts of the pandemic since early this year, declaring a major incident means we can ramp this up further.

“It allows the establishment of a central command structure to oversee the response and enables agencies involved to draw on extra resources.

“Following last week’s Government announcement of preventative public health measures across Greater Manchester to address the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the public would expect us to give this situation our concerted collective attention. That, with a view to enabling these restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible, is exactly what we are doing.”