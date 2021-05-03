BREAKING: Large emergency service response at Heaton Park tram stop following ‘police incident’

A large emergency service presence was spotted at Heaton Park tram stop earlier this evening following a ‘police incident’

Whittaker Lane in Prestwich was closed between Ogden Street and Bury Old Road but has now re-opened.

Metrolink services were suspended between Whitefield & Crumpsall on the Bury line for around an hour, services have now resumed but with minor delays.

TFGM say: “Due to an earlier police incident we are currently experiencing minor delays on the Bury line.

Services travelling in both directions between Victoria and Bury are affected.”

Tickets and passes are still being accepted on the 97, 98 and 135 bus services.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

Roch Valley Radio has approached the emergency services for more information.