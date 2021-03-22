BREAKING: High School Evacuated and large emergency service presence as fire erupts at house in Tottington

There was a large emergency service presence in South Royd Street, Tottington this morning.

GMFRS, GMP & NWAS were all on scene, along with a heavy presence from Cadent Gas.

All services were at a property on the street following a house fire.

North West Ambulance Service said they took one person to hospital with “minor injuries”

NWAS sent two ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team and an operational commander.

Cadent Gas Service confirmed they attended the incident to assist the fire brigade but there was no gas leak on scene.

In a statement, they said: “As the gas emergency service, we were called to assist the fire brigade who were dealing with this incident. There is no gas leak, and there hasn’t been one. It appears that the fire caused damage to a gas pipe inside the property and we made that safe.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 9.00am this morning (Monday 22 March), three fire engines from Heywood, Whitefield and Ramsbottom fire stations were called to reports of a fire involving two mid-terraced houses on South Royd Street, Tottington.

“Crews arrived quickly and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and four hose reels to tackle the fire. Colleagues from GMP assisted with the precautionary evacuation of nearby classrooms at a neighboring school. One man was treated by NWAS colleagues for the effects of smoke inhalation and conveyed to hospital.

“Firefighters remain in attendance at this time. Road closures are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for neighbouring Tottington High said: “There has been a fire on the street adjacent to school. Emergency services are in attendance and have cordoned off the area.

“Parts of the school have been evacuated to the main hall, sports hall and gym where it is a safe space. There is no need for parents and carers to be concerned.

“We are taking full advice from the emergency services. Should anything change we will contact parents/carers by text message. Please rest assured, there is no need to be worried.”

🚒 Our crews are currently at the scene of a fire on South Royd Street, Tottington. ⚠️ Local road closures are in place. Please avoid the area while firefighters and other emergency services carry out their work. — Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service (@manchesterfire) March 22, 2021

More to follow on this breaking news story…

(Lead Image: Roch Valley Radio)