BREAKING: LadBaby makes Christmas No 1 for the third year running

LadBaby makes Christmas No 1 for the third year running with their song ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’.

The singles have raised money for food bank charity, the Trussell Trust.

The social media stars’ third festive (and sausage roll-themed) single scores 158,000 to land at the Yuletide summit – the biggest opening week for a single this year, overtaking Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die, and the fastest-selling single in more than three years, since Artists For Grenfell’s Bridge Over Troubled Water in June 2017.

They beat Mariah Carey to the top spot this year, making LadBaby only the third act in chart history, after The Beatles and Spice Girls, to land three consecutive Christmas Number 1s.

And the accolades keep rolling in: Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is LadBaby’s biggest Number 1 yet, out-performing the first-week figures of his previous two chart-toppers.

Celebrating the news, LadBaby said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we just want to say thank you again to everybody. We can’t believe that, a third-year on, we’ve had so much support yet again. We’re trying to raise money for an amazing cause, so thank you.

“Merry Christmas to everyone and don’t stop believin’ – that things are going to get better. 2021 is going to be better for everyone.”