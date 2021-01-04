BREAKING: England plunged into strict Lockdown after COVID cases soar

England WILL face a tough new Lockdown after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the Nation this evening, Monday 4th.

Addressing households up and down the country this evening, the PM announced that England is to face a new Lockdown. Coming into effect from NOW. They will come into law from the morning of Wednesday 6th January.

The announcement comes after a new Variant, VUI – 202012/01, was detected and early analysis suggested the new strain is between 50-70 per cent more transmissible than the original variant.

Cases in England have soared amid fears that the NHS across the country will not be able to cope.

This announcement comes just hours after Nicola Sturgeon announced a national lockdown for Scotland from Midnight after ‘massive blow’ of the new variant.

The PM said in his address “the number of deaths is up by 20% in the last week”.

“It’s clear we need to do more together to bring this new variant under control,” the PM says.

Mr Johnson says we must go into a national lockdown in England and people must stay at home.

Primary and Secondary Schools will close from tomorrow (Tuesday 5th)- except vulnerable and children of key workers. There will be alternative arrangements for exams

Earlier this evening, the UK’s Chief Medical officers have moved the COVID alert level to Level 5, the four CMO’s said in a statement: “Following advice from the Joint Biosecurity Centre and in the light of the most recent data, the 4 UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England Medical Director recommend that the UK alert level should move from level 4 to level 5.

Many parts of the health systems in the 4 nations are already under immense pressure. There are currently very high rates of community transmission, with substantial numbers of COVID patients in hospitals and in intensive care.

Cases are rising almost everywhere, in much of the country driven by the new more transmissible variant. We are not confident that the NHS can handle a further sustained rise in cases and without further action there is a material risk of the NHS in several areas being overwhelmed over the next 21 days.

Although the NHS is under immense pressure, significant changes have been made so people can still receive lifesaving treatment. It is absolutely critical that people still come forward for emergency care. If you require non-urgent medical attention, please contact your GP or call NHS 111.”

Tweeting earlier this evening, Prof Chris Whitty tweeted “COVID cases are rising rapidly across the UK in large part due to the new variant. The NHS is treating many more COVID patients and vaccinating vulnerable citizens. NHS staff deserve our profound thanks. But we must act now or the NHS will come under even greater pressure.”

