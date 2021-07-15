BREAKING: Emergency services on scene following three-vehicle collision in Bury

Emergency services are on scene following a three-vehicle collision on Walmersley Road in Bury.

A woman has been freed from one of the three vehicles involved, a fire service spokesperson confirmed.

A statement read: “At approximately 8am on Thursday, 15 July, firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Walmsley Road, in Bury.

“Fire engines from Bury and Broughton stations, alongside the Technical Response Unit from Leigh, quickly attended the scene. The collision involved a flat-bed lorry and two cars.

“Fire crews used specialist equipment to extricate one woman from one of the vehicles, before she was transferred to the care of colleagues from NWAS. Firefighters were in attendance for around one hour and 45 minutes.”

An air ambulance was spotted landed near the scene and has since left.

NWAS have been contacted for comment.

(Lead Image Credit: Google)