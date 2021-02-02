BREAKING: Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100 after testing positive for COVID-19

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died at the age of 100 after testing positive for Covid-19, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said in a statement.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.

“Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.

The care our father received from the NHS and carers over the last few weeks and years of his life has been extraordinary. They have been unfalteringly professional, kind and compassionate and have given us many more years with him than we ever would have imagined.

Over the past few days, our father spoke a great deal about the last 12 months and how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve quietly as a family and remember the wonderful 100 years our father had.”

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. His quest went viral and caught the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some 33 million pounds.

We’re so sad to hear that @captaintommoore — who raised almost £33 million for NHS charities — has died aged 100. Thank you for everything, Tom. 🎖️💙 pic.twitter.com/GhS21zhxP0 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) February 2, 2021

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

In reaction to the news Bury North MP, James Daly said: “Today is a sad day as we see the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. He came to be the embodiment of hope in these dark times and he will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace”