BREAKING: Bolton Council leader David Greenhalgh has died aged 53

The leader of Bolton Council David Greenhalgh has died aged 53.

Cllr Greenhalgh became leader of the council in 2019 after the Conservatives took control of the town for the first time in 40 years.

Local media reports suggest Cllr Greenhalgh had been unwell and was admitted to hospital last week.

No further details are known at this stage.

This news has shocked the public and politicians across Greater Manchester.

A joint statement from Bolton Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Martyn Cox, and Bolton Council Chief Executive Tony Oakman read:

“We have just learned the very sad news that Bolton Council Leader, Cllr David Greenhalgh, has passed away.

David served as a local councillor in Bromley Cross for many years, becoming council leader in 2019. He was greatly respected and had many friends both in the town hall and the wider Bolton community.

As an individual he will be greatly missed by many, and it will take some time to come to terms with our sudden loss.

Our thoughts at this time are with those closest to him.

We will be in touch with more information in the coming days.”

The news broke just after 5:30pm this evening (Thursday).

Bury North MP, James Daly said: “Very sorry to hear of the sad passing of my dear friend David, a truly great man.”

More to follow in our live blog below…