May 2, 2021
BREAKING: Air ambulance in attendance following serious incident in Rochdale

An Air ambulance attended a ‘serious incident’ earlier in Rochdale.

A58 Halifax Road at Hurstead was closed between Oakcliffe Road and Birch Road after an incident by the newsagents.

The road was first closed shortly after midday and re-opened just before 4.15 pm.

Police and Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Information on injuries is unconfirmed at this stage.

A cordon was in place in the area while police investigated.

Roch Valley Radio has approached the emergency services for comment. 

