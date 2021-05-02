BREAKING: Air ambulance in attendance following serious incident in Rochdale

An Air ambulance attended a ‘serious incident’ earlier in Rochdale.

A58 Halifax Road at Hurstead was closed between Oakcliffe Road and Birch Road after an incident by the newsagents.

The road was first closed shortly after midday and re-opened just before 4.15 pm.

A58 Halifax Rd at Hurstead, Rochdale CLOSED from The Greengate pub to Birch Rd after a serious incident by the newsagents. Police and Air Ambulance have attended. Divert through Wardle. pic.twitter.com/n6eKloOlSB — MancTraffic (@manctraffic) May 2, 2021

Police and Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Information on injuries is unconfirmed at this stage.

A cordon was in place in the area while police investigated.

Roch Valley Radio has approached the emergency services for comment.