BREAKING: A body has been recovered at Elton Reservoir following major police presence

A body has been recovered at Elton Reservoir following a major police presence.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the body is believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy and his family has been informed.

There aren’t believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 2 pm this afternoon (Friday) after they received reports of ‘concern for a male’.

Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service all sent a number of resources to the scene.

GMP Bury North tweeted an update on Friday evening, it read: “Sadly a body, believed to be that of a 17-year-old boy, has been recovered by emergency services at Elton Reservoir this afternoon.

His family has been informed. Our thoughts tonight are with them and we ask that their privacy is respected at this awful time.”

Police were still at the scene on Friday evening and a cordon remains in place.

(Lead Image Credit: David Dixon)