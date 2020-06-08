Home Secretary speaks out about Black Lives Matter Protests

Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks to the House of Commons concerning public order issues that have arisen over the weekend.

This comes following protesters who dismantled the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol on Sunday afternoon and threw it into the harbour.

On Sunday afternoon Patel described the event as “utterly disgraceful”.

In the House of Commons today Patel stated ‘It is important that people can have their voices heard’ and ‘exercise their democratic rights and freedoms’ but they must ‘stay within the rule of law.’

Adding “We strongly support the right to protest peacefully but that does not extend to the violent behaviour we have witnessed across the country throughout the weekend.”

“When it comes to any assault on our brave police, that is completely unacceptable. Any perpetrator should be in absolutely no doubt that they will be arrested and prosecuted.”

“Assaults on emergency workers must be handled with the appropriate severity by the entire criminal justice system in a consistent way.”

Colston was the deputy governor of the Royal African Company and it is estimated that he saw the transportation of over 80,000 slaves during his time. This includes women and children who would have been branded by the company Colston worked for, adding to the horrific manner in which they were treated.

Campaigns for the statue to be taken down properly have been active for many years.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that it was “completely wrong ” for Black lives matter protesters to pull down the statue in Bristol however the statue should have gone “a long time ago”. Adding that it is wrong to honour a slave owner in 21st Century Britain.

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees added that the statue will be retrieved from the harbour and most likely placed in a museum. He added that the dismantling of the statue will now become a part of its history.

Vandalism was also done to a statue of Winston Churchill in London.

Further unrest in London on Sunday afternoon also resulted in eight police officers being injured and 12 arrests were made. Patel added today that assaults on emergency workers must be handled with “severity”. Also that the government is looking to double the minimum sentence for those found guilty of such acts to fit the crime.

The BLM protests come after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis two weeks ago by white police officers.

(Video Credit: Instagram @ulissesfilhoedua / Image Credit: Parliamentlive.tv)