Rochdale Council recruiting casual staff at jobs event

Over 30 casual vacancies will be available at a recruitment event being staged at Rochdale Town Hall this month.

Rochdale Borough Council are looking for local people, with a wide range of jobs available including catering assistants, bar staff, school crossing patrol staff, cleaners and more. The positions are all based in the borough at local schools, venues and the town hall itself.

The Casual Work Recruitment Event is at Rochdale Town Hall on Wednesday 22 January from 9.30am – 2.30pm.

The jobs will be flexible, with weekday, weekend, day and evening shifts available. Applications are limited to people living in the borough of Rochdale.

Councillor John Blundell, cabinet member for regeneration, business, skills and employment said: “We always try to do all we can to help local residents into work, and after Christmas people will be looking for ways to earn some extra money. These casual vacancies are a good way of doing this, as well as providing excellent work experience and a good rate of pay. I encourage anyone interested to come along and speak to us and see what is available.”

Find out more at www.rochdale.gov.uk/jobs