Katrina rocks Bury Pride Autumn Celebration 2019

Saturday night saw the 2nd Annual Bury Pride Autumn Celebration, Bury’s black tie event to celebrate equality and diversity which is one of loudest and proudest social events in Bury.

Hosted at The Longfield Suite, Prestwich, it promised and delivered a fine selection of entertainment, glamour and celebrity, plus fabulous food and drink bringing together business leaders, community champions and local organisations, all in aid of Bury Pride and local LGBT causes.

Guests arrived on the Longfield Suite’s red carpet with a rainbow drinks reception, followed by a night of entertainment, great food and wine, the Diva’s in Denial, the fabulous Miss Vivienne Lynsey all headlined by Katrina from Katrina and the Waves!

If you’d like to find out more about Bury Pride and the work it does within the community, why not visit the Bury Pride website by clicking here.