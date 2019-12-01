First-ever Falinge Festival of Light

Friday 28th November saw the first-ever Festival of Light at Falinge Park, it was a bitterly cold night with Rochdale’s iconic ‘Seven Sisters’ in the distance.

The main event of the evening was the lantern parade around the park, lanterns were made by local children and were of all different shapes and sizes.

After the parade, everyone watched a performance from the Skylight Circus and enjoyed music and entertainment from Roch Valley Radio, this was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience. It was a great atmosphere at this local community event run by Vintage Worx.

Vintage Worx Community Development Trust (CDT) is a community-led not for profit organisation dedicated to removing barriers to opportunities and committed to helping people maximise their talents and realise their full potential.

Based within Falinge Park, the team of passionate volunteers who run Vintage Worx have a 13-year track record of successful engagement with the local community, a record that has only been possible through the sheer volume of community involvement in the projects, activities and events that are delivered.