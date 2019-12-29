Don’t miss your chance to visit the Lightopia Festival!

Taking place at Heaton Park until the 31st December is Lightopia, a brand new immersive and visually-dramatic lantern and light festival, that promises to fuse beautiful art installations with human experience.

The very first of its kind in the UK and Europe, Lightopia explores the senses with unique interactive and immersive lights, lanterns, installations and an incredible water-screen projection, destined to create unforgettable memories and provide alternative family fun throughout the festival season.

We went along to the festival this evening to take a look for ourselves after hearing raving reviews on social media, there are lots of fantastic light trails leading through the park, something that all the family can enjoy no matter what age, refreshments, mulled wine, hot chocolate and food are also available.

The event closes on New Year's Eve (31st December) so book your tickets now!

You can learn more about Lightopia by visiting the website at https://www.lightopiafestival.com/manchester/